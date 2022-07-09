Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 214,962 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214,962 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.52% of Lincoln National worth $57,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $907,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,035,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 651.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Lincoln National by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNC. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

NYSE:LNC opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average of $62.38. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.92.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

