Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Lowered by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,466 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.20% of Cummins worth $58,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI opened at $200.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.11. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.50.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.