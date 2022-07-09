Ieq Capital LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 175,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 824,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,066,000 after acquiring an additional 28,036 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 202,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.69. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $64.15.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.