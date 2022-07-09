Ieq Capital LLC Takes $1.95 Million Position in Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 483,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.38% of Rockley Photonics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RKLY. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

NYSE RKLY opened at $2.51 on Friday. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

