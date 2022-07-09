Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 90.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of ASML by 44.2% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ASML shares. Argus initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($798.96) to €630.00 ($656.25) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $788.67.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $452.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $412.67 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $618.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $4.1903 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

