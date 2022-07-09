The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in TJX Companies by 578.9% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 50,232 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 42,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in TJX Companies by 904.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $58.94 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

