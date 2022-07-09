Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,222 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE:AXP opened at $141.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.11. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.30 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $106.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. American Express’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.72.

American Express Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.