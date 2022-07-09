Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $6.33 Million Stock Holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276,595 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.87% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $20.07.

