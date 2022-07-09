Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,382 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,304,000 after acquiring an additional 35,019 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 105,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 57,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.38. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

