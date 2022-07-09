Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,501 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $139.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

