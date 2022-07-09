Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 4,967 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,258,223,000 after purchasing an additional 400,777 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,485,863,000 after acquiring an additional 864,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,681,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $931,701,000 after purchasing an additional 336,188 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,565,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $836,605,000 after acquiring an additional 315,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,098,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $620,798,000 after purchasing an additional 329,780 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

Shares of APH stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.82. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

