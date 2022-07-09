Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $6.52 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,487 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,265,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after buying an additional 74,375 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,627,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 125,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,195,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average of $45.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $53.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

