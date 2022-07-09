Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,672 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 4.71% of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 344,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 619,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 89,540 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RNRG opened at $14.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $17.10.

