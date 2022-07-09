Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,947 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Safehold worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 174.0% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.2% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 60.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,800,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Safehold from $66.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Safehold from $68.00 to $46.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Safehold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

SAFE opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.21. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $95.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.50.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.38 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 39.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 48.30%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

