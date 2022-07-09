Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,794,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,303,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,253,000 after buying an additional 373,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,564,000 after buying an additional 138,222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,524,000 after buying an additional 116,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $13,912,000.

SDY stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $113.22 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.32 and its 200 day moving average is $125.42.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

