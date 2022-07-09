Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCR. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $242.04 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $360.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.15.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.