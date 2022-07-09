Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $7.03 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 2,713.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,015 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.35% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $1,097,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1,413.8% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $250,000.

NYSEARCA COPX opened at $29.45 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

