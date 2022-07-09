NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,926 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.91% of NeoGames worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGames by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 606,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after buying an additional 349,648 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in NeoGames by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 370,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in NeoGames by 438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 91,817 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in NeoGames by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 372,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 90,253 shares during the period. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth $2,543,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. NeoGames S.A. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $59.76.

NeoGames ( NASDAQ:NGMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 million. NeoGames had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NGMS shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NeoGames in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

