First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Position Lifted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.36% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $8,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.27. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $57.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

