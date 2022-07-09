Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 122,997 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 1,513.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,997 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.42% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000.

CMF opened at $56.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.49. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $55.31 and a twelve month high of $63.01.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

