Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $23.24 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,355 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $23,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $501.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.37. The company has a market cap of $222.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $404.53 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

