Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 2,213 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $103,483,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $77,790,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,096,000 after acquiring an additional 212,277 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,970.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 182,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 176,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 759.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 195,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,377,000 after acquiring an additional 172,666 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $139.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.52. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.18 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

