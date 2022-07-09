Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.05% of Omnicell worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,691,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,011,000 after purchasing an additional 188,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,367,000 after buying an additional 21,940 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,367,000 after buying an additional 443,378 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,197,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 358,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,697,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $116.58 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $187.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.88 and a 200-day moving average of $131.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 78.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

