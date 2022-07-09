Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 743 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,406 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,195 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $801,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 65,526 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,652,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 19,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce stock opened at $175.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $174.62 billion, a PE ratio of 170.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $447,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,933,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,624,019,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $292,776.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,443 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,010 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

