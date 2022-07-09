Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,558 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.24.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG opened at $208.81 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.83 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.58.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

