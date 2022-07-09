Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 645.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. American National Bank boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WST opened at $318.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $302.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.39. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.89 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

