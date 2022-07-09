Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 22,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $210.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.30 and its 200 day moving average is $203.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.04 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 82.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.68.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

