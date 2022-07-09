NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 1,764.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 727 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in NVR by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NVR by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,867,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NVR by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $912,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on NVR from $5,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NVR from $4,650.00 to $4,145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,528.75.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,370.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4,205.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4,728.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $100.47 by $16.09. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $63.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.