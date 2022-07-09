Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $4.40 Million Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,454 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.26% of Bally’s worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Bally’s by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 46,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth $22,285,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BALY shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

Bally’s stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. Bally’s Co. has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.82.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.92 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

