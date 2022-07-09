Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.85 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,569 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $752.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $729.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $879.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.65.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.