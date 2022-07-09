Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $4.27 Million Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.57.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,513,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total value of $11,846,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,471,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,434,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 307,906 shares of company stock valued at $36,297,771 over the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PTC opened at $106.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.98 and a 200 day moving average of $110.72. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.34. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile (Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.