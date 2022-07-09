Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 2,392 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 4.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 51.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Shares of VICI opened at $31.32 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.44%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

