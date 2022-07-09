Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.68 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 388.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after buying an additional 5,408,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,540,000 after acquiring an additional 819,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,309,000 after acquiring an additional 290,045 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,023,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,552,000 after buying an additional 586,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $690,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $95.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.12. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

