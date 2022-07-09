Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 233,888 Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 233,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.42% of Iris Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IREN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth $7,194,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth $3,602,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth $3,234,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,426,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Iris Energy from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on Iris Energy from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. Iris Energy Limited has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iris Energy Limited will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

