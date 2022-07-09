Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $625,540,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after purchasing an additional 441,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equinix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,249,000 after purchasing an additional 433,155 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Equinix by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 745,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,704,000 after purchasing an additional 301,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Equinix by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,415,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,606,000 after purchasing an additional 130,179 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $650.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.02, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.47. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $606.12 and a one year high of $885.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $665.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $711.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.60.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

