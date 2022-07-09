Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 932,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,901 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.59% of Canaan worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Canaan during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Canaan by 990.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,901,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canaan stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Canaan Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $729.07 million, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 3.80.

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Canaan had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $213.92 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canaan Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Canaan in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Canaan in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

