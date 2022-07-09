Meritage Portfolio Management Has $16.54 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 191.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,698 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.0% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $53.17 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.89.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.