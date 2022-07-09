WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $804,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $145.02 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.76 and a 200-day moving average of $153.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

