Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 302 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $191,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

PFE opened at $53.17 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.89. The company has a market cap of $298.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

