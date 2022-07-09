Tufton Capital Management Buys 1,287 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,952,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $3,351,891,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,167 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,690,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,845,000 after acquiring an additional 985,096 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $53.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $298.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

