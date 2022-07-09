Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,403.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,264.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,551.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.53.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

