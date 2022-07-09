Independent Investors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Independent Investors Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 584.7% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,403.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,264.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,551.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.53.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

