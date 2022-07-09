Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 996.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,115,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,371 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at $17,565,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at $15,502,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at $13,554,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at $3,417,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.99. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $4,920,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,541 shares in the company, valued at $73,145,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 13th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

