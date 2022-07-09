Bailard Inc. Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,853 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,790 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $134,062,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,282 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

NYSE CL opened at $78.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.05.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

