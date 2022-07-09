Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Cut by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.1% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,403.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,264.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,551.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.53.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

