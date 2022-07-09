Index Fund Advisors Inc. Acquires 116 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after acquiring an additional 97,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after acquiring an additional 87,144 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,920,776,000 after acquiring an additional 48,928 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,403.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,264.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,551.29. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.53.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

