Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Cubic Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.6% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after buying an additional 58,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after buying an additional 97,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after buying an additional 87,144 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,920,776,000 after buying an additional 48,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,403.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,264.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,551.29.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.53.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

