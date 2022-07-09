Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $42.52 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,823 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Fiserv worth $42,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $93.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

