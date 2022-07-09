Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $5.26 Million Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,460 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Getty Realty worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 84.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

NYSE:GTY opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.78 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 40.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 121.48%.

GTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Getty Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.