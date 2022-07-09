Convergence Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $418,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $193,920.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $652,134.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,254 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARW shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th.

ARW opened at $111.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $105.33 and a one year high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

